'Changing the Narrative' For National Day Of Racial Healing

Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s holiday, designated as a National Day of Service, and tomorrow, the same spirit carries over to the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing.

It's a call to action for all people to counteract hate and racism, and originated as part of efforts by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.

Tennesseans can participate in virtual and in-person events focusing on racial equity issues in the state.

La June Montgomery Tabron, president and CEO of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, said Tuesday is a time to acknowledge Dr. King's vision and legacy, and encourage everyone to be part of this journey of healing toward racial equity in the world.

"By creating a space that isn't about 'blame or shame,' that bridges divides, and builds trust and builds relationships, we believe that then we can take collective action to change policies, and systems and practices, that are rooted in racism," Tabron explained.

Tabron noted the National Day of Racial Healing is about changing the narrative. She pointed out the Foundation has seen a growing acknowledgment that racism exists and is harmful, and the day is designed to start conversations, so communities can decide what needs to be fixed and move forward.

In Tennessee, Sewanee: The University of the South dedicates its "Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation Center" on Tuesday afternoon. Tabron added more than 160 events will be televised live on MSNBC and Telemundo.

"These town halls will actually show examples of how this looks, where this work is happening, and highlight experts who are doing this work and people and communities that have taken this on," Tabron stressed. "And really give you examples of how each and every person can be involved in this racial healing."

She added it is important to remember racial healing does not just happen on January 17, but is a movement, encouraging people to continue the work daily.