Chattanooga Fire Department Now Accepting Applications For Citizens' Fire Academy

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a firefighter?

Have you ever wondered how the fire department works? How would you react if there was a fire or other emergency in your home or work place?

Go behind-the-scenes of the Chattanooga Fire Department and get a glimpse into the daily lives of our firefighters during the Citizens’ Fire Academy.

The program offers an interactive, hands-on experience designed to give participants a better understanding of the CFD and the services the department offers. It provides an inside look at fire department operations to educate members of our community on emergency response.

WHEN: Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 8 AM- 2:30 PM

WHERE: Police & Fire Training Center (3200 Amnicola Highway)

Members of the Citizens’ Fire Academy will don firefighter turnout gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). They’ll be able to take part in several training evolutions that are designed to mimic real life emergency scenes that firefighters face every day.

Participants will conduct vehicle extrication, using the “Jaws of Life” to cut into cars. They’ll learn about hose operations and aerial apparatus operations, and hear from our Special Operations Division about our Urban Search and Rescue capabilities. Medical personnel will also be on hand to teach the class CPR.

This is an opportunity for the members of our community to “walk in the boots” of a Chattanooga Firefighter and it’s a great way to learn more about the day-to-day operations of your local fire department!

To register for the academy, go to this link: https://share.hsforms.com/1rejrfmbzTIKxjjTglofDPQdbhz3. The deadline to sign up is Monday, April 17, 2023.