American Heart Month: How To Take Care Of Your Heart

February is American Heart Month, and there’s no time like the present to get serious about your heart health.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but it is preventable with lifestyle changes, a healthy diet and physical activity. Here are some tips to help you keep your heart healthy.

What are the signs of poor heart health?

There are several ways to tell if your heart isn't as healthy as it could be. You may have shortness of breath, chest pain or a racing heart. You may also have trouble keeping up with the people around you when you're exercising. Other signs may require a visit to the doctor's office.

"A lot of [the signs]of poor heart health are lab metrics or vital signs that we look at, things like an elevated blood pressure, a high resting heart rate or weight that is more than the recommended amount for your age and gender, lack of physical conditioning or inability to do exercise that someone your age should be able to do, as well as abnormal cholesterol and glucose levels," says Dr. Alison Bailey, one of HCA Healthcare's national physician directors for cardiac disease and co-director of the Center for Heart, Lung and Vascular Health at Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, Tennessee. “This is one of the many reasons having regular check-ins with a clinician is important.”

How does diet affect heart health?

Diet can either prevent or cause disease, Dr. Bailey says, and our daily choices determine the outcome.

"We've gone from giving very specific recommendations about diet components to giving more general recommendations that focus on overall healthy eating patterns," Dr. Bailey explains. "And it doesn't matter if it's heart health, or preventing cancer, dementia or kidney disease. The same diet does all of those things."

In general, a healthy diet should consist of:

Whole foods

Fruits and vegetables

Fiber-rich whole grains

Lean protein (low in saturated fat)

Nuts and seeds

A heart-healthy diet should limit:

Sugar-sweetened beverages

Red meat and processed meat

Refined carbohydrates and processed foods

Full-fat dairy

It's also important to avoid saturated and trans fats, Dr. Bailey says. "Dairy is the number one source of saturated fat in the American diet. When you look at the amount of fat a food contains on a nutrition label, you see that it's further separated into saturated and polyunsaturated or monounsaturated fats. When we talk about heart-healthy fats, polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats are considered heart healthy, but saturated fat is not and should be minimized."

Dr. Bailey adds that although food companies have started introducing plant-based options, they're not always as healthy as you would think.

"A lot of them use chemicals and coconut fat to simulate dairy fat, but coconut contains a lot of saturated fat," she says. "Just changing dairy for non-dairy doesn't always mean you're making a healthier option."

Maintaining a heart-healthy diet doesn't have to be difficult, Dr. Bailey says. "A good rule of thumb is to eat as close to nature as possible. So those beans actually look like beans or that corn actually looks like corn and is not ultra-processed," she adds. "And then include as many vegetables in your diet as you can because they have fiber, they're filling and they're low calorie."

Is there a link between mental health and heart health?

The heart and the mind are inextricably linked, and one can have a tremendous impact on the other.

"Individuals who suffer from cardiovascular disease are more likely to experience depression, anxiety and increased stress levels," Dr. Bailey explains. "We also know that when you have heart disease and experience these disorders, it is important to seek treatment. If these mental health disorders are left untreated, cardiovascular outcomes are worse. This is likely related to many things including adverse effects on lifestyle. For example, a patient with an untreated mental health disorder is less likely to follow exercise and diet recommendations. Biological factors like increased stress hormones can contribute to a poor outcome as well."