American Red Cross And The Chattanooga Red Wolves Partner To Increase Blood Donations

As any soccer fan in Chattanooga knows, it is always an exciting time watching the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club.

As part of their outreach into the community, the Red Wolves and the American Red Cross are partnering together to support blood donation in the Chattanooga area on on Wednesday, July 26. The Red Wolves next home match is Saturday, July 29.

As part of the team’s support, a portion of ticket sales from this link for July 29 game will be donated to the American Red Cross Red Wolves Supports Red Cross Fundraising.

Fans can roll up their sleeves and donate blood July 26 at the American Red Cross Southeast Chapter location. Blood donations will be scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on site at 4115 S. Access Road in Chattanooga, TN 37406. Several Red Wolves players will be on scene to meet with fans at the blood drive.

“We see blood donation drop during the summer travel months every year, and this year is no exception,” Garry Allison, regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said.

“This is a national concern. The need for blood does not take a vacation. We have a great need for all blood types, but especially types O positive and O negative. These are blood types most used in emergency rooms and trauma units. We encourage all who can to make an appointment to donate with the Chattanooga Red Wolves Soccer Club to show up and help us save lives.”

The power of type O blood:

Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type in the most serious situations.

Type O positive blood is the most used blood type because it can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are often given to trauma and surgery patients. Type O blood donors are ideal Power Red donors, which means they can safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. Now, more people can give a Power Red donation – the minimum height has changed to 5’3” for female donors.

All presenting donors will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, and will be entered to win a drawing for season passes to the Red Wolves games! *

Schedule your appointment today!

By scheduling and keeping appointments right now, donors can help ensure patients relying on blood donations also get to enjoy their summer. To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

How to donate blood

Medical traumas can quickly deplete hospital blood banks. Once patients are stabilized and their blood type is determined, they will receive a matching blood type, so it’s important donors of all types give now and help save lives by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting, RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). When making your appointment, be sure to use the code: REDWOLVES19.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.