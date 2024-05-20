Blood Assurance Partners With Retro TV For A One-Of-A-Kind Blood Drive On May 26

Blood Assurance is excited to be teaming up with Retro TV to celebrate World Dracula Day with Dracula’s Blood-Tastic Blood Drive!

You can even meet Vlad himself, as seen on Chattanooga-based Retro TV’s cult-classic Dracula’s Kung Fu Theatre.

We promise, donating won’t suck! Donors will get a chance to hang with the Count, enjoy some snacks, and save some lives. The first 20 donors will receive a “Not a Monster” coffee mug, and the first 50 donors will receive an exclusive Dracula t-shirt.

Any donor who posts a picture giving blood with the hashtag #IBledforDrac and #WatchRetroTV will be entered to win a prize package including a $250 Visa gift card, an autographed Dracula photo, and even a personalized message from Drac!

World Dracula Day is Sunday, May 26th. Donors can come to Blood Assurance headquarters at 705 East 4th Street in downtown Chattanooga between 12pm and 4pm.

Come for Dracula, but stay for the donation! Each donor can save up to three lives.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health.

Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

Donors can give back by scheduling an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/getafterit, calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

Retro TV can be found over-the-air on WOOT channel 6.2 for Chattanooga area residents. If viewers can’t receive over-the-air channels, they can also download the free It’s Real Good TV app on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple iOs, etc. and livestream Retro TV.

Dracula’s Kung-Fu Theatre airs Friday nights at 10pm ET. Season 3 is coming fall of 2024.