Bloodanooga Returns To UTC Campus April 1-2

Get ready to level up and be a hero! The UT-Chattanooga community is invited to be part of the quest to help local hospital patients, as the university and Blood Assurance host the semi-annual Bloodanooga blood drive.

The theme for this event is Super Mario!

The two-day blood drive will take place April 1-2, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. inside the University Center Tennessee Room. It’s open to all university students, faculty, staff and the general public.

“Each time we return to campus, we are filled with gratitude,” said Dr. Liz Culler, Chief Executive Officer for Blood Assurance. “The support and generous spirit embraced by the students and staff helps fuel our mission to save lives. It is crucial for healthy students to answer the call to give blood, especially knowing their donation is directly impacting people right here in Chattanooga.”

Since Bloodanooga was first held in 2011, nearly 8,000 units of blood have been collected. The goal for this event is to see at least 150 donors each day!

Blood Assurance will be awarding each blood donor on Monday and Tuesday a commemorative Super Mario Bloodanooga t-shirt. Donors will also be entered to win a Nintendo Switch. Free food and drinks will also be available!

You don’t need to make an appointment, just walk in at your convenience. To be eligible to donate, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids and eat a hearty meal prior to donating.

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.