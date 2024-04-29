Cempa Community Care Unveils New Options For Access To Primary Care

Staying true to their mission of providing affordable, compassionate, and high-quality healthcare to everyone, Cempa Community Care recently rolled out their new mobile clinic.

Beginning this month and running every Monday through September, the mobile Clinic will rotate through four regular locations.

Joey Thomas, Cempa’s Director of Community Health said it’s an exciting new way for Chattanoogans to gain access to testing, treatment, and care for a wide range of illnesses and injuries.

Thomas said Cempa first rolled out the mobile unit during the COVID pandemic.

“We did mobile screenings and mobile vaccinations,” he said. “So, we had the unit and it naturally evolved into another way Cempa could offer healthcare.”

The mobile clinic allows Cempa to offer a broad range of services to include diagnostic services and labs, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), management of chronic illnesses, behavioral health, treatment of injuries, various healthcare screenings, and treatment and testing for HIV and hepatitis C. Thomas said patients can also receive prescriptions through the mobile clinic which can be filled at Cempa’s Pharmacy at their East 3rd Street Office.

Thomas said the initial visit is free. Anyone requiring a follow up visit, can use the organization’s sliding fee scale based on personal income.

On April 8 the mobile clinic was at La Paz Chattanooga, a non-profit organization that provides valuable educational and informational resources to the growing Hispanic community in Chattanooga.

“We are hoping to bridge the gap with care to those who might feel uncomfortable with somebody with communication differences due to language,” Thomas said. “It is very intentional to come to our partners at La Paz and to seek out the patient population of this neighborhood.”

Thomas said the mobile clinic is available to everyone.

“We are trying to serve anybody and everybody who would like access to healthcare,” Thomas said. “That’s one of the reasons why we are mobile, so we can bridge that gap.”

No appointment or insurance is required to gain access to services at Cempa’s Mobile Clinic — just stop by at the times and locations noted below:

1st Monday of each month

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Love Fellowship Baptist Church

1811 Roanoke Ave.

2nd Monday of each month

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

La Paz Chattanooga

809 S. Willow St.

3rd Monday of each month

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Corner of E. 25th St. & 4th Ave.

4th Monday of each month

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Piney Woods Resource Center

701 Hooker Rd.

For more information regarding the mobile clinic — or to find out about other care and support services provided by Cempa — visit www.cempa.org or call 423-265-2273.