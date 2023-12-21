County Health Department Urges Everyone To Stay Healthy And Safe This Holiday Season

The Hamilton County Health Department provides health and safety guidance for the holidays and winter months. The Health Department encourages residents to brighten their holidays by prioritizing health and safety.

To ensure a healthy and festive holiday season, follow these tips

Immune Health:

Wash hands frequently and disinfect highly touched surfaces.

Stay current on all routine vaccinations, such as flu and COVID-19.

Have a cough, sneeze, or fever?... please stay home instead of spreading to parties and family gatherings.

Drive safely and arrive alive:

Never drink and drive.

Plan for a sober ride home.

Avoid driving in the snow or ice.

Fasten seatbelts while driving or riding in a motor vehicle.

The holidays can be challenging for someone who is struggling, but help is available:

Seek a support system and engage in healthy self-care.

Substance misuse help – Tennessee REDLINE 800-889-9789 (call or text).

800-889-9789 (call or text). Mental health help – Tennessee Crisis Line 855-274-7471.

855-274-7471. Domestic violence help – National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

“The holidays and winter months are a time for family and friends to come together. The holiday season can be stressful with all the hustle and bustle, responsibilities, and obligations. These months can also pose a threat to our immune health and mental health. Many viruses spread more during the holiday season, so it is important to practice good hygiene skills. Remember to prioritize self-care by maintaining a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and exercising to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and happy,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Health Officer for the Hamilton County Health Department.