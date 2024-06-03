CSMO Is Leading the Way In Advanced Orthopaedic Care

The Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics is dedicated to restoring mobility, alleviating pain, and improving the quality of life for their patients.

With a team of highly skilled orthopedic specialists, they offer comprehensive care tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual. From sports injuries to degenerative conditions, CSMO is committed to providing advanced surgical and non-surgical solutions – supported by cutting-edge technology and compassionate, patient-centered care. Y

our journey to recovery begins at CSMO, where expertise meets empathy, and where they strive to exceed expectations in every aspect of orthopedic care.

Founded in 1979, Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics is the region’s largest and most comprehensive orthopedic group, with nearly every subspecialty of orthopaedics represented. They offer advanced sports medicine, interventional pain management, physical and occupational therapy, and elite sports training in 11 convenient locations in Chattanooga, North Georgia and the surrounding region.

The newly opened CSMO Surgery Center is the southeast’s largest outpatient orthopaedic surgery facility, featuring eight surgical suites, including one integration room equipped with live video and communication capabilities to facilitate in-person and remote teaching opportunities, two interventional pain management suites, advanced robotic surgery, and 40 pre- and post-operative recovery rooms.

Collaboration Benefits You

CSMO’s size, experience and expertise mean they can collaborate and offer technical capabilities like never before. Each physician concentrates on an area of specialization – developing skills and experience that has allowed them to become an experts in their field.

Dr. Bradford Mitchell, Medical Director of CSMO’s Ortho Urgent Care in North Georgia, joined the organization in 2015, after completing a fellowship in primary care sports medicine at Duke University. During his fellowship, he received specialized training in the treatment and management of both acute orthopedic injuries and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

“This fit my interests perfectly; I chose non-operative orthopedics because I prefer the clinic to the operating room, and it allows me to care for both elite level athletes and the general population,” Dr. Mitchell explains. He notes that injury prevention and regenerative medicine are key components in non-operative orthopedic care. “Overuse injuries in athletes, especially younger athletes, have been the focus of a lot of research over the last 20 years or so,” says Dr. Mitchell. “As a result, steps have been taken and policies put in place to protect younger athletes, such as pitch counts for pitchers.”

Dr. Mitchell shares that researchers who study orthopaedics have also learned more about the biomechanics behind certain injuries and are better able to anticipate when someone is at risk based on their movement patterns. “This is helpful whether a patient is recovering from an injury or surgery, or an athlete or patient wants to be evaluated to determine how they can reduce their risk of injury,” he explains. “There’s an evaluation called a functional movement screen that helps us recommend specific therapies and exercises to address any deficiencies.”

Regenerative medicine, also known as orthobiologics, is another example of how advances in non-operative orthopedics continue to help reduce pain and improve people’s quality of life. Orthobiologics refers to a group of therapies derived from biological materials – often harvested from your own body. These treatments can be used to help enhance the body’s ability to heal after an injury or after surgery and can reduce pain for some chronic joint conditions. It’s just one more tool available to help patients recover quickly and return to the activities of their choice.

A Personalized Approach to Patient Care

Like many of the physicians at CSMO, Dr. Mitchell views his relationship with patients as somewhere between a teammate and a coach. And he strongly believes that it’s important for patients to leave the office feeling educated and informed about their condition and fully invested in and committed to their treatment plan. “I understand that everybody’s lives and passions are unique, and that gives me the opportunity and challenge to try to find ways to form a plan that helps them heal and recover while still being able to live a fulfilling life,” he says.

“CSMO is the region’s largest and most comprehensive orthopedic group – there is practically no orthopedic injury or condition that we cannot help treat, and we strive to care for our patients as we would hope someone would care for our own loved ones. Excellence is our standard,” he emphasizes. “If any kind of joint pain is holding you back from doing the things you love to do, please think of Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics. It would be our honor and privilege to help you get back to living life the way you want to live it.”

To learn more about CSMO and all they can do for you, please visit www.sportmed.com or call (423) 624-2696 to schedule an appointment.