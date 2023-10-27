Dispose Of Your Unused, Unwanted, And Expired Medicine Safely This Saturday

On Saturday, October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration will provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

This October’s event is DEA’s 24 nationwide event since its inception 11 years ago. Last spring, Americans turned in nearly 663,725 pounds of prescription drugs at nearly 4,955 sites operated by the DEA and 4,497 from its state and local law enforcement partners.

Chattanooga

Mt. Canaan Church, 4801 Hwy 58

Greater Community Church, 1817 E 3rd Street

Walgreens, 3605 Brained Rd

Elks Lodge #91, 1069 Grayville Road

Walgreens, 2289 Gunbarrel Road

Walgreens 5478 Hwy 153

East Ridge

Walgreens, 5301 Ringgold Rd

Parkridge Camp Jordan, 483 Camp Jordan Parkway

Red Bank

Food City, 3901 Dayton Blvd

Harrison

Food City, 8634 Highway 58

Collegedale

Collegedale Police Department, 4910 Swinyar Dr

The DEA will now accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop-off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium-ion batteries.

Concerns have been raised across the United States over illnesses and deaths caused by vaping and the high youth vaping initiation rates. To support a healthy lifestyle and energetic population, especially among America’s youth, DEA is committed to doing all it can to help safely dispose of vaping devices and substances.

The DEA’s “Take Back” day and “Get Smart About Drugs” initiatives address the vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses because of these drugs. Synthetic opioids, such as illicit fentanyl, are the primary driver of the increase in overdose deaths.

In addition to DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, there are many other ways to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs every day, including the 11,000 authorized collectors that are available all year long. For more information, visit DEA’s year-round collection site locator. Participating in the next DEA Take Back Day on Saturday, October 8th, simply means cleaning out your medicine cabinet or anywhere you keep unused, unwanted, or expired medications and dropping them off at your nearest collection site.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 28th Take Back day event, go to DEA Drug Take Back event or by calling 800-882-9539.