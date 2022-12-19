Get Free At-⁠Home COVID-⁠19 Tests From The USPS

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four free at-home tests from the USPS.

These at-home OTC COVID-19 diagnostic tests are FDA authorized for self-testing at home (or in other locations). This means you collect your own sample, perform the test, and read the result yourself without the need to send a sample to a laboratory.

Here's what you need to know about your order:

Limit of one order per residential address

One order includes #4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests (COVID.gov/tests has more details about at-home tests, including extended shelf life and updated expiration dates)

Orders will ship free starting the week of December 19, 2022

Simply go to special.usps.com/testkits and fill in the form with your contact and shipping information to order your tests.

When using a COVID-19 antigen diagnostic test, you should repeat testing following a negative result, whether you have symptoms or not, to reduce your risk of a false negative test result. For more information about this, read the FDA Safety Communication.

For more information, including answers to frequently asked general questions about at-home COVID-19 diagnostic tests, visit At-Home COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests: Frequently Asked Questions.