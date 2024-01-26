Hamilton County Health Department Releasees The 2023 Public Health Survey Summary

In April of 2023, the Health Department, in partnership with the Hamilton County Regional Health Council and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, administered its first county-wide community health survey of adult residents in Hamilton County.

The objective of the survey was to better understand the health issues and concerns of Hamilton County residents.

The online and in-person survey was distributed in English and Spanish throughout every zip code in Hamilton County for a time span of 82 days. In total, the Health Department received 3,383 valid survey responses.

Health survey data will help inform the Health Department and partners of the challenges the community faces, what we are doing well, and where we need to focus our efforts.

The 15-page summary of the 2023 public health survey features data and demographics regarding the following topics:

Health Insurance/Access to care

Top 10 "Major Problems" overall in the community

Chronic Disease

Communicable Disease

Mental Health

Substance and Tobacco Use

Nutrition

Physical Activity

Top 10 "Themes from the Comment Section"

"We sincerely thank the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and the Regional Health Council for their help in creating and conducting the 2023 Public Health Survey. We are thrilled to announce that the survey results are ready for public viewing. The participation from Hamilton County residents has been crucial to the survey's success, and we thank everyone who provided us with thoughtful and honest feedback," says Sabrina Novak, Hamilton County Health Department Administrator.

Survey results will also be published in the "2024 Picture of Our Health." This report, developed in partnership with the Hamilton County Regional Health Council, is a resource used to evaluate the health of our community and guide efforts in targeting prevention initiatives, improving health care, and influencing public policy. The

Hamilton County Health Department will continue to work with partners to move forward on these public health issues. To view the 2023 Public Health Survey Summary, click here.