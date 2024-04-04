Hamilton County Health Department Releases "A Picture Of Our Health" Community Assessment

The Hamilton County Health Department announces the publication of the 2024 A Picture of Our Health Community Health Assessment.

Expand Laura Baker PoOH 2024 Overview Infographic

Using the most current data and information available from local, state, and federal agencies and current public health research, the report provides a detailed description of the health status of Hamilton County residents.

This report focuses on social determinants of health (SDOH) and emerging health issues. The report is published every 4-5 years and focuses on 8 key factors that contribute to the overall health of Hamilton County:

Access to Health Care and Health Care Coverage

Environmental Health

Chronic Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Mental Health

Injuries

Substance Abuse

Vulnerable Populations

Compared to the data provided in the 2019 A Picture of Our Health report, the 2024 report includes additional topics to broaden its scope and provide an even more comprehensive view of Hamilton County residents' health. This Picture of Our Health report also includes information about the COVID-19 pandemic and a summary of the Hamilton County 2023 Public Health Survey results.

Over the next few years, the Health Department and the Regional Health Council will work to develop strategies to improve our community's health and well-being, identify health priorities, and engage the community around these issues. In the near future, the Health Department’s Epidemiology Department plans to release additional informational materials on topics covered in A Picture of Our Health. Additionally, the Health Department will create and publish a data dashboard in the coming years to provide the community with accurate and timely local health information.

“In alignment with National Public Health Week, the Hamilton County Health Department is pleased to release the 2024 A Picture of Our Health Community Health Assessment showcasing crucial public health achievements and challenges. We chose to release the report during NPHW because one of this year’s themes is “Healthy Neighborhoods,” which is the main focus of the Picture of Our Health report,” says Sabrina Novak, Hamilton County Health Department Administrator.

“Throughout this report, we refer to Healthy People 2030, which sets national health objectives and a vision for improving the health and well-being of the American population by 2030. This initiative highlights the importance of data-driven decision-making and collaboration across various sectors to achieve its objectives, which can be applied to our efforts in Hamilton County. We hope you find our report a valuable tool to guide future public health efforts.”

The 2024 report presents findings aimed at empowering the Hamilton County community, offering valuable insights and recommendations designed for community use to foster a healthier environment for all residents.