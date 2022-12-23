Health Department Offers Health & Safety Guidance For A Healthy & Happy Holiday Season

The Hamilton County Health Department would like to offer health and safety guidance as the holidays and New Year fast approach.

Practice these health and safety precautions to help you and your loved ones have a happy holidays:

Practice good hygiene skills this holiday season.

Simple hygiene practices such as handwashing, covering your cough/sneeze with a tissue or your elbow, and staying at home if you are sick can prevent the spread of illness.

Practice safe driving throughout these upcoming months and always have a plan.

Never drink and drive.

Always have a sober ride home.

Avoid driving on icy roads.

Leave more distance between you and the car in front of you during winter weather conditions.

Always be aware of your surroundings while shopping or celebrating this Holiday Season.

Never walk alone, always walk in a group of two or more people.

Have your keys in your hand when walking to your car.

If you see something that is suspicious - say something.

If you or a loved one are a domestic violence victim and are in need of help please click the link here for more information.

“With the holidays fast approaching & gatherings being planned, it’s now more important than ever before to get your flu vaccine or take a COVID/Flu test if you are showing symptoms," says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

"Please do not attend a gathering if you are sick or have a flu-like illness. The Health Department is proud to continue its efforts in breaking down the barriers between Hamilton County Residents and life-saving vaccinations & guidance by offering both the Flu and COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all individuals. Remember, the best way to spread Holiday cheer is by taking health & safety precautions seriously this year,”

To stay up to date on all the Health Department’s events click here. If you have questions about vaccines, safe driving tips, or violence prevention information please contact the Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383 or visit our website at Health.HamiltonTN.gov.

Additional resources