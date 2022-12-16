Health Department Offers Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine To Children 6 Months To 4 Years

The Hamilton County Health Department will begin administering the Pediatric Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine shots to children ages 6 months – 4 years beginning Monday, December 19th, 2022.

The Health Department’s main campus at 3rd Street, Birchwood, Ooltewah, and Sequoyah health centers will be offering the Pfizer Bivalent Vaccine to those eligible with no appointment necessary.

Children ages 6 months through 4 years who are currently completing the Pfizer 3-dose primary series will receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose. If a 6-month to 4-year-old child has already completed their 3-dose primary series with the monovalent vaccines then they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine is most effective two weeks after the final dose. No fourth dose or booster is recommended at this time for this age group.

A parent or legal guardian must be present at the appointment and bring a current, valid photo ID. If you are the legal guardian, please being proof of guardianship with you.

“This Updated COVID-19 vaccine is formulated to protect against some of the more recently circulating viruses. During the winter months, COVID-19 vaccines will be critical to providing ongoing protection as immunity wanes and the virus continues to mutate. The COVID-19 vaccine remains the most effective tool in preventing severe illness. We encourage parents to talk with their child’s pediatrician about the vaccine,” says Dr. Stephen Miller, Hamilton County Health Department’s Health Officer.

For questions, please call our Health Department Hotline at 423-209-8383. To see a full list of where the Health Department is administering the COVID-19 primary series and the booster shot, please visit our online events calendar at Health.Hamiltontn.gov. For more information, please visit the CDC’s website here.

Additional resources: