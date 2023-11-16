Health Department, Parks And Outdoors To Host Great American Smoke Out Event November 19th

The Hamilton County Health Department and Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors will host a Great American Smokeout event this Sunday, November 19th, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Chris L. Ramsey SR. (Brainerd) Recreation Center.

The event is an opportunity for people who smoke to pledge to be smoke-free for 24 hours and commit to healthy, smoke-free lives – not just for a day but year-round.

According to the CDC, 11,400 adult Tennesseans die from smoking-related illnesses each year, and smoking is the leading cause of preventable diseases, disability, and death in the United States.

“The goal of this event is not only to encourage adults to take that first step toward quitting,” says Jordan Armstrong, Public Health Educator for the Health Department’s Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program, “but also to open the door to much-needed conversations with parents and their teens about the dangers of nicotine.”

“Quitting smoking may save your life,” says Jeanette Wyatt, Public Health Educator for the Health Department’s Tobacco Prevention & Cessation Program. “The Great American Smoke Out is an event that allows us to meet people where they are in their community and bring education and awareness towards quitting smoking and prevention. Our goal is to help decrease this significant health burden in our community. Take the pledge to be smoke-free for 24 hours with us for your health and the people who mean the most to you.”

Event Details:

Sunday, November 19th

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Recreation Center - 1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Smoking cessation resources and education

Free haircuts

Free boxed lunches for the first 100 people

Free raffle to win a frozen turkey

Question about the event? Please call 423-209-8088.

Additional resources