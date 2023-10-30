Help Build Back The National Blood And Platelet Supply By Giving Now

As October comes to a close, the American Red Cross urges blood and platelet donors to make and keep donation appointments now to help hospitals restock blood products for patients ahead of the holiday season.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O blood donors and those giving platelets to help recover from a significant shortfall in donations throughout late summer and fall.

Patients are counting on lifesaving care now and all season long. Those ready to help can schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

As a thank-you, and to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the film Elf and create holiday cheer, all who come to give Nov. 10-30 will receive an exclusive pair of Elf + Red Cross socks, while supplies last. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Elf for details.

How to donate blood

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, contact or visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.