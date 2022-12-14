Parkridge Health Invests Over $49 Million To Support Community’s Growing Healthcare Needs

Parkridge Health System, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is continuing to invest in the increased healthcare needs of Chattanooga and surrounding communities with enhanced services and a steadfast commitment to providing excellent patient care.

In 2022, the hospital launched or completed projects totaling $49 million to expand access and improve patient care.

Significant investments in 2022 include:

Expansion of women’s services unit at Parkridge East Hospital in April 2022− $10 million. The Birth Place at Parkridge East Hospital now offers 23 postpartum beds, nine labor and delivery rooms and a 22 bed Level III neonatal intensive care unit.

Expansion of cardiac services tower in May 2022− $4.3 million. The Center for Heart, Lung and Vascular Health is a 1,600 square-foot space that includes the Centennial Heart at Parkridge cardiovascular clinic, as well as a state-of-the-art cardiac rehabilitation center featuring the region’s only intensive cardiac rehab program. In addition to the new center, Parkridge Health also invested in a new hybrid operating room to allow for highly-specialized procedures specifically designed for cardiovascular patients.

Opening of new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health in April 2022− $2 million. The 8,600 square-foot center includes four procedure rooms, 13 dedicated beds and four private consult rooms allowing patients to remain in one area throughout the entire process. The center also includes advanced technology and navigational equipment that gives physicians more procedural flexibility, easier access and clearer diagnostic images to provide more targeted diagnosis and treatment.

Addition of robotic total joint replacement system- $500,000. Improves accuracy, quality and longevity of total knee replacements.

Expected completion of freestanding emergency room in Camp Jordan in 2023− $15 million. The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.

Planned emergency room renovations at Parkridge East Hospital− $1.2 million. The project will update the nursing station and patient rooms as well as common areas within the department.

Planned freestanding emergency room in Soddy-Daisy− $16 million. The 11,000 square-foot full-service emergency room will feature 12 emergency room beds, including a specialized trauma room and a wide array of diagnostic capabilities and support services – including CT and diagnostic X-ray, on-site laboratory, pharmacy and radiology support.

Quality Care

Parkridge Medical Center has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list, marking the fourth year in a row Parkridge Medical Center has been recognized with this honor as one of the top-performing large community hospitals. The annual list was published recently by Fortune. The only Chattanooga hospital to earn recognition, Parkridge Medical Center ranked third on the list, outperforming 2,650 hospitals in the large community hospitals category in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health.

Parkridge Medical Center received an “A” grade in the spring 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction that recognizes the facility’s achievements in protecting patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. This recognition is the nation’s most prestigious honor for patient safety.

Parkridge Medical Center has also been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, placing it in the top five percent of hospitals in the country and an overall leader in clinical excellence, according to Healthgrades. Parkridge Medical Center has also earned recognition for critical care, gastrointestinal care and spine surgery from Healthgrades.

“We believe it is our responsibility at Parkridge Health System to provide our patients with the best healthcare possible,” said Tom Ozburn, president and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “Investments like these allow us to elevate the care we provide and expand access points, meeting the needs of our community as it grows and evolves.”

Economic Impact and Community Support

As one of the largest employers in Hamilton County, Parkridge Health proudly employs approximately 2,300 employees.

Parkridge Health System continues to work with the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area and United Way of Greater Chattanooga to address poor living conditions that correlate with chronic illness.

Catalyzed by a $40,000 initial investment by Parkridge Health and its parent company, HCA Healthcare in 2019, The Orchard Knob Collaborative orchestrates a phased approach to address social determinants of health, beginning with the assessment and renovation or repair of five Orchard Knob homes.

To date, the OKC has been the recipient of an additional $600,000 grant from Tennessee Valley Authority to address the neighborhood’s access to high speed Internet and telehealth services.