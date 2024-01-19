RAM Needing Volunteers For Free, Two Day Healthcare Clinic In Cleveland, Tennessee

Remote Area Medical, a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its March 22-23 clinic at North Cleveland Church of God, located at 335 11th Street NE in Cleveland, TN.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Thursday, March 21 and take down on Saturday, March 23. Overnight parking volunteers to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations.

Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Cleveland, Tenn. and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call them at 865-579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental Xrays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.

RAM is a major nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor. Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, more than 196,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.