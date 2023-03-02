Red Cross Honors Local Community Heroes During March's Red Cross Month Celebration

As climate-driven disasters, global crises and health emergencies upend lives, people are stepping up through the American Red Cross to care for one another in need.

This March, the Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation/

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in our community rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for the Tennessee Region of the Red Cross. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED.

On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

CONTINUING CLARA BARTON’S LIFESAVING LEGACY

Today’s Red Cross volunteers, blood and platelet donors and supporters are advancing the lifesaving legacy of Clara Barton — one of the most honored women in U.S. history — who founded the American Red Cross more than 140 years ago. Her vision to prevent and alleviate human suffering has never wavered: Generation after generation, people have come together to adapt this timeless mission for their communities’ most urgent needs.

PREVENT A BLOOD SHORTAGE

When volunteer blood and platelet donors lend an arm this March, they’ll help keep the blood supply from dropping this spring. All who come to give blood, platelets or plasma March 1-31, 2023,​​​​ will receive a $10 Visa® Prepaid Card by email. * Plus, they'll be automatically entered for a chance to win a $3,000 Visa Prepaid Card – which could help toward expenses like gas or groceries. There will be five lucky winners. *

Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-31

3/23/2023: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Southeast Tennessee American Red Cross Blood Drive

4115 S. Access Road

