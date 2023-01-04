TDH Advises Flu Prevention & Treatment With Seasonal Influenza Activity High, Severe Nationwide

The Tennessee Department of Health is encouraging all Tennesseans who have not had their annual flu vaccine to get immunized as soon as possible to protect themselves and prevent the spread of flu to others.

‘’The elderly, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and young children are all at risk of severe complications if they get the flu,’’ said TDH Commissioner Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. "We expect more Tennesseans in their doctors’ offices as influenza activity continues to be high nationally and in our state. I encourage those who have put off getting a vaccine to not wait any longer.’’

So far this flu season, the CDC estimates there have been 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations, and 7,300 deaths in the U.S. from influenza.

What can you do?

Get a Flu Vaccine – The flu vaccine is free and safe, and more than likely a flu vaccine location is close to you. Find out at www.tn.gov/health/fightflu , select the Find a Flu Shot Near You icon. Everyone 6 months and older can get a flu vaccine. It is very important for health care workers and those who live or care for people at high risk from flu complications to get vaccinated.

Flu symptoms can range from mild to severe and include muscle aches, fever, fatigue, sore throat, cough, headaches, and stuffy or runny noses.