Tennessee American Water, Hamilton County Coalition Announce Drug Take Back

On Earth Day, Tennessee American Water is encouraging residents to participate in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

Customers are asked to drop off unwanted medications at approved regional collection sites for incineration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended manner of disposing most pharmaceuticals. Flushing medications down the toilet and throwing them in the trash are discouraged.

Lori Stenzel, Tennessee American Water manager of water quality and environmental compliance, explains, “Drug Take Back encourages residents to remove unneeded medications from their homes in a safe and eco-friendly manner. Participation in this event is one way we can all help protect our environment and waterways and make Earth Day every day.”

Tennessee American Water partners with the Hamilton County Coalition and other agencies to promote the proper disposal of medications to help protect waterways as well as prevent misuse of medications no longer needed. This upcoming Saturday, residents may easily drop off unused medications at one of the 14 area drop-offs. The service is free and anonymous. Some sites will also offer free shredding of personal documents.

“The Hamilton County Coalition is pleased to offer this program with law enforcement agencies and a number of partners,” says Camilla Bibbs, executive director of the Hamilton County Coalition. “We work to raise awareness of proper disposal of medications in homes to reduce potential abuse.”

Regional Drug Take Back Day collection sites can be located on the Hamilton County Coalition’s website. Participating counties include Hamilton, Sequatchie, Rhea, and Grundy. Counties in the central time zone will hold their drug take back events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time.

Sites offering free shredding include Walgreens on Gunbarrel Road, Mount Canaan Church on Highway 58, and the City of Chattanooga’s Avondale Community Center at 1305 Dodson Avenue.