The Health Department And UTC Conducting The 2023 Public Health Survey

The Hamilton County Health Department and the Master of Public Health program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga are conducting the 2023 Public Health Survey.

The goal is to get Hamilton County residents’ input about community health problems, trends, and resources. Survey results will inform the Health Department and partners of challenges our community is facing, what we are doing well, and where we need to focus our efforts.

Survey results will be published in the “2023/2024 Picture of Our Health.” This report developed in partnership with the Hamilton County Regional Health Council, is a resource to evaluate the health of our community and guide efforts in targeting prevention initiatives, improving health care, and influencing public policy.

The public health survey is now open and available to every resident in Hamilton County. In order to get an accurate reflection of our whole community, it is important residents take this 10-15 minute voluntary survey. The survey does not ask for personally identifiable any identifying information about participants or their families. The survey is limited to Hamilton County residents who are at least 18 years of age. It is available in print and online in both English and Spanish.

“This public health survey is more than just data to us. This survey represents our neighbors, friends, and family. It shows us where our community health efforts are flourishing and what parts of our county need more access to public health resources and education. One of the ways you can help ensure a better and healthier future for all of Hamilton County is by taking this quick survey. It is important to remember that your feedback is valued and will contribute to how we focus our prevention, clinical, and education efforts to better serve you and your loved ones,” says Health Department Administrator Sabrina Novak.

As part of outreach efforts, volunteers from the Health Department, Medical Reserve Corps, and UTC will be going door to door throughout the county to ensure residents have access to the survey, beginning April 15th. These volunteers will be equipped with devices that can be used to help residents complete the survey from the comfort of their homes. Printed surveys will be available on request from volunteers at that time.

“Partnering with the Hamilton County Health Department on this public health survey not only addresses needs in the community but also provides applied public health experiences for our Master of Public Health students. Engaging students in the community is a priority of UTC. Assessing the community's health and health-related concerns is critical to ensuring the appropriate services are provided to residents to address their needs,” says Dawn M. Ford, Ph.D., Master of Public Health Program Faculty at UTC.

The online version of the survey is located on the Health Department’s website. Print surveys are available for pickup at any Health Department location. Printed surveys can be mailed on request and will come with a pre-stamped, pre-addressed envelope for easy return mailing to the Health Department. To request a mailed survey or to ask questions, call our hotline at 423-209-8383.