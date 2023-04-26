La Paz Chattanooga Now Accepting Nominations For The 2023 Latino Leadership Awards

La Paz Chattanooga, the longest-serving non-profit organization working directly with the Chattanooga area’s rapidly-growing Latino population, is now accepting nominations for the 2023 Latino Leadership Awards.

Started in 2009, the annual awards ceremony has honored notable members of the Latino community whose efforts are strengthening the entire greater Chattanooga area.

“We absolutely hated the COVID-induced hiatus to this wonderful and needed annual event, and we are so pleased to bring it back this year,” said La Paz Chattanooga executive director, Stacy Johnson. “In addition to making this an evening celebration, we’ve added new award categories so we can shine a spotlight on even more members of the Latino community who are doing valuable work.”

The 2023 Latino Leadership Awards will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at The Westin Chattanooga (801 Pine Street). Three finalists will be selected from nominations in the following categories:

Latino Leader of the Year

Recognizing Latino/a/e/x individuals who are excelling in their industry as professionals, business and/or community leaders. The Latino Leader of the Year is someone who has contributed to their industry/community, promoting the positive impact of Latinos in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga’s Choice

Recognizing influential Latino individuals across all sectors and communities in the Chattanooga region, building cultural bridges and connections to strengthen our local Latino population and the city as a whole.

Latino Community Champion Award (organization/business)

Recognizing organizations and businesses that have championed services for and/or made a significant impact on Chattanooga's Latino population.

Emerging Latino Leader Award

Recognizing the emerging influence and accomplishments of a Latino young adult who is under the age of 25 years. The winner of this category is eligible for a $2,000 educational scholarship thanks to the Anne Shelton Scholarship Fund.

La Paz Volunteer of the Year Award

Recognizing the outstanding dedication and volunteer service of one individual's commitment to the work of La Paz Chattanooga. The recipient of this award will be named at this year's ceremony.

Latino Business of the Year

Recognizing Latino-owned businesses in the Chattanooga area that serve as an economic backbone of our community and are critical in the cultivation of Latino progress in our city.

Latino New Business of the Year

Recognizing up-and-coming Latino-owned businesses (operating for 3 years or less) that showcase exemplary business practices and contribute to the cultivation of Latino progress in Chattanooga.

Nominations for the above awards are open through May 26. Finalists will be notified by early June, and ticket sales for the event will open to the public soon thereafter.

To make nominations for the 2023 Latino Leadership Awards, visit lapazchattanooga.org/awards.

To learn more about La Paz Chattanooga, visit www.lapazchattanooga.org.

For media inquiries, or to sponsor the 2023 Latino Leadership Awards, contact Lily Sanchez at lsanchez@lapazchattanooga.org.