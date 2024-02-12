Accra, Capital Of Ghana, To Be Chattanooga’s First African Sister City

Today Mayor Tim Kelly announced that Accra, the capital city of Ghana, has agreed to become Chattanooga’s first sister city located on the continent of Africa.

The relationship has been in the works for more than a year, but the timing of the agreement was fortunate, coming the morning after Accra was featured in the NFL’s commercial during the Super Bowl, which officials from both cities hope will raise awareness of the partnership.

“Thank you Mayor Elizabeth Naa Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey and the people of Accra for agreeing to create this partnership with Chattanooga, and thank you to Kanika Wellington-Jones here in Chattanooga who made this possible,” said Mayor Tim Kelly.

“Our other sister city relationships have enriched our community, grown our economy, and broadened our cultural horizons. It’s overdue that we establish one of these connections on the African continent, and I can think of no better partner than Accra. Many Chattanooga residents have West African roots, and we look forward to robust partnerships and cultural exchange, especially for our youth.”

A formal signing ceremony between the two cities will be held virtually on February 29th.

Accra joins Chattanooga’s other sister cities:

Wuxi, China

Hamm, Germany

Wolfsburg, Germany

Givatayim, Israel

Nizhnii Tagil, Russia

Tono, Japan

Sister city relationships are voluntary diplomatic partnerships between two communities in two countries, usually focused on cultural exchange. The relationship is officially recognized after the highest elected or appointed official from both communities sign off on an agreement to become sister cities. Sister city programming and logistic work is done primarily by engaged citizens on a volunteer basis.