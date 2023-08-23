Chattanooga Community Centers To Return To Standard Operating Hours

Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development announced today that Community Centers will adjust their current operating hours to better accommodate our residents who use them regularly.

The expanded hours will go into effect for all community and civic centers operated by the City of Chattanooga starting on September 11, 2023.

“Community centers play an essential role in the vibrancy of our neighborhoods, providing a safe, fun, and welcoming space for our residents to connect, learn, grow, and play,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Returning to a pre-pandemic schedule is both a welcomed sign of normalcy and a testament to residents’ desire for the connection and resources that these dedicated spaces for civic engagement uniquely provide.”

The City of Chattanooga reduced operating hours for its community centers during the pandemic to provide safe environments during the worst of the COVID-19 surge. Since then, we have been phasing back to normal operations so that our centers can operate fully and within health and safety guidelines. Community Centers are vital in the Mayor's One Chattanooga Plan for the City of Chattanooga.

Our main priority is to provide safe and welcoming environments for everyone in the community we serve. Starting Monday, September 11, 2023, our community center hours are as follows:

Community Center Hours (without indoor pools):

Monday - Friday 11:30 AM - 8:00 PM, Saturdays 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Avondale Carver Cromwell Eastdale East Lake John A. Patten North Chattanooga East Chattanooga Frances B. Wyatt Glenwood Heritage House Hixson Shepherd Tyner Washington Hills Westside

Community Centers Hours (with Indoor Pools):

Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, Saturdays 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Chris L. Ramsey South Chattanooga

Civic Centers:

Monday - Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Saturdays 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM