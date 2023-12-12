Chattanooga, Hamilton County To Receive Over $7 Million In Water Infrastructure Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has announced 49 grants totaling $191.2 million from the state’s American Rescue Plan fund, part of which TDEC is administering through competitive grants for regionalization, water reuse, and resource protection, and a state strategic project.

Chattanooga and Hamilton County are slated to receive three of the grants, totaling just over $7 million.

The City of Chattanooga will use $4,250,000 in ARP funds to address non-potable water reuse needs. The project includes the conversion of the existing plant water system into a new reclaimed water system, as well as improvements to the potable and plant water systems at the facility. Water conservation efforts will be implemented to reduce consumption and substitution of lower-grade water for certain non-potable water process uses and finding and eliminating leaks in the plant water system.

The City of Chattanooga, in partnership with the non-profit WaterWays, will also use $1,785,000 in ARP funds to restore three sites along a stream utilizing natural design methods. Expected project outcomes include stabilizing the stream, restoring the floodplain, reducing in-stream erosion, and overall improving the value of the stream.

And Hamilton County will use $1,000,000 in ARP funds for stormwater management planning. The project includes a stormwater inventory and condition assessment of the county’s existing stormwater system, creation of a GIS database of the stormwater system, and a masterplan to evaluate and prioritize system improvements. The masterplan will allow the county to effectively evaluate and incorporate green infrastructure upgrades into their stormwater system to enhance water quality, manage stormwater runoff, and prevent flooding.

“These water infrastructure grants provide assistance to communities across the state, and accelerate progress in rural Tennessee,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend the communities that have participated in the application process and look forward to the results of these investments.”

“More than ever, infrastructure is critically important to our local communities,” said Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge. “This money will allow cities and towns to address deficiencies and make improvements that will pay dividends not just in the present but in the years to come as well. I greatly appreciate the work of the governor and my colleagues on the Fiscal Accountability Group for their work in making sure these funds were spent appropriately and efficiently.”

“Our infrastructure needs continue to evolve, and we must focus on providing resources that ensure all communities remain successful,” said Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville. “These grants will help address immediate, emerging, and long-term needs and preserve resources so Tennessee remains a preferred destination for businesses and families.”

“This process demonstrates the importance of quality water infrastructure throughout the state, and we are glad we can help make the best investments possible from these funds,” said TDEC Commissioner David Salyers. “This is a significant step in providing the water service communities deserve.”