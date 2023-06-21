Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly’s Third Budget Earns City Council’s Unanimous Approval

The Chattanooga City Council has unanimously approved Mayor Tim Kelly’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget to advance the city’s One Chattanooga priorities and allocate resources to the things that are most important to Chattanoogans – from public safety and affordable housing, to investments in our roads, bridges, and parks – without increasing taxes.

“Last year we set a course to implement the One Chattanooga plan, and when you look at some of the key metrics — from the nearly 50,000 potholes that have been filled or the 275 additional early learning seats in the works, to the more than 2,000 Chattanoogans who have been housed, or the countless workforce development initiatives and apprenticeship programs we’ve launched — it’s clear that our strategy is working and that momentum is on our side,” said Mayor Kelly. “With this year’s budget, we’re building on that momentum and doubling-down on the things that we know matter most to Chattanoogans.”

This budget continues Mayor Kelly’s first-term commitment to allocate $40 million to paving and adds an additional $3 million to revitalize parks and green spaces. The budget includes $3 million for affordable housing and homelessness prevention, building on the momentum of his record-breaking 40 percent reduction in unsheltered homelessness in 2022, according to the most recent point-in-time count.

Beyond the capital projects, this budget enhances Kelly’s efforts to reform and optimize city government, including the rollout of a new cost savings incentive program that rewards employees for identifying opportunities to save taxpayer money. The budget also includes funding to support the more efficient and effective delivery of essential city services, including new physical assets such as refuse trucks, as well as through the use of new digital tools.

Importantly, this budget includes a historic investment into non-sworn city employees, creating a new step play plan — long one of employees’ most requested changes — that will help attract and retain high quality talent among the city’s frontline workforce.

The new budget – which covers July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024 – is available for the public to view here. City Council voted on the budget on first reading on June 13, with final approval taking place June 20.

Roads, Parks, and other Critical Infrastructure Investments

Kelly’s budget includes a $187 million investment into infrastructure — including roads, sidewalks, bridges, traffic signal synchronization, sewer, and stormwater projects — representing an increase of $57 million from the current budget. Ten million dollars will go toward repaving roads, in continued fulfillment of Kelly’s commitment to invest $40 million into road repair over four years. The proposed budget also sets aside $18 million for the future renovation of Walnut Street Bridge, $13.3 million of which is coming from federal funding sources.

The city will also continue to invest heavily in preserving and enhancing its green spaces, with $1.3 million for a new park on Provence Street in Brainerd and $200,000 toward a new pilot program with Hamilton County Schools and Trust for Public Land, which will revitalize local schoolyards into accessible community parks that all residents can enjoy outside of school hours. Another $1 million will go toward the revitalization of the Chattanooga Skate Park, and $400,000 is set aside for long overdue maintenance projects in neighborhood parks.

Public Safety