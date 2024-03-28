Chattanooga Offices To Close For Good Friday, Trash And Recycling Pickup To Continue

The City of Chattanooga offices will be closed on Friday, March 29, 2024, in recognition of the Good Friday holiday.

Trash and recycling scheduled for pickup on Friday, March 29 will be collected as normal. Please place containers along the curbside before 7:00 AM on collection day to ensure pickup.

The Birchwood Landfill will be closed on Friday, March 29 and will reopen under normal operating hours on Monday, April 1. The Wood Recycle Center, Household Hazardous Waste Facility, Refuse Collection Centers, Recycle Collection Centers and Birchwood Landfill will operate under the following business hours:

Friday, March 29, 2024:

Wood Recycle Center: Closed

Household Hazardous Waste Facility: Closed

Refuse Collection Center: Closed

Recycle Collection Center: Closed

Saturday, March 30, 2024:

Wood Recycle Center: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Refuse Collection Center: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Recycle Collection Center: 9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 31, 2024:

Wood Recycle Center: Closed

Household Hazardous Waste Facility: Closed

Refuse Collection Center: Closed

Recycle Collection Center: Closed

Monday, April 1, 2024:

Wood Recycle Center: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Household Hazardous Waste Facility: Closed

Refuse Collection Center: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Recycle Collection Center: 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Residents with questions about specific services should call 311.