Chattanooga Police Release Annual Report, See 12% Drop In Crime

The Chattanooga Police Department has released their 2023 Annual Report, showing significant strides in crime reduction and community safety.

The report highlights a 12% overall reduction in crime from 2022 to 2023.

According to Chief Celeste Murphy, the Chattanooga Police Department’s primary focus over the past year has been to decrease the overall crime rate, connect with our youth through various programs, and invest in employee wellness.

"Much of our effort in reducing crime was through self-initiated measures, our Real-Time Crime Intelligence Center, and all our employees," noted Chief Murphy. "As we continue to implement new technology, such as the drone first responder program, and increase our outreach efforts, our agency will expand our reach."

Among the highlights of the 2023 report:

Patrol officers responded to 236,992 calls, with 18,342 considered "priority" calls

There was a 11% decrease in crimes against property

There was a 10% decrease in burglaries

There was a 19% decrease in thefts from motor vehicles

There was a 1% decrease in auto thefts

There was a 16% decrease in robberies.

There was a 10% decrease in crimes against persons

There was a 9% decrease in aggravated assaults

There was a 16% decrease in forcible sex offenses

There was a 21% decrease in kidnapping/abductions (which includes custodial interference)

However, it was not all good news:

There was a 11% increase in homicides

There was a 25% increase in fatal shooting victims

There was a 7% increase in non-fatal shooting victims

There was a 3% increase in crimes against society

There was a 5% increase in drug-related offenses

Visit chattanooga.gov/police-department/annual-reports to access the Chattanooga Police Department 2023 Annual Report.