City Council Approves Rezoning To Revitalize Nuisance Motel Into Permanent Supportive Housing

On Tuesday night, the Chattanooga City Council approved the rezoning of a blighted former motel at 7725 Lee Highway to allow it to be rebuilt into permanent supportive housing for 70 Chattanoogans in need.

airport inn infographic - 3

The project is intended to transform a dilapidated, boarded-up building into a community asset that will create much-needed housing for formerly homeless residents, complete with supportive services onsite. Residents can learn more about the project at www.chattanooga.gov/airport-inn.

“The revitalization of the Airport Inn is an essential part of our strategy to provide homes and hope to Chattanoogans in need, and I’m grateful for our City Council’s partnership in helping us move the project forward,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “There’s no silver bullet to solving homelessness, and it’s not a problem we can solve alone, but by working together as neighbors to lift one another up, we can help residents experiencing homelessness rebuild their lives—which means a better city for all of us.”

The process for converting the motel, which has already led to calls for service decreasing by 47 percent onsite, relies on a well-established formula already deployed across Hamilton County and in all nine council districts, and which nationwide has a 97 percent success ratio of keeping residents housed.

Residents will be screened and referred from area service providers to the property based on pre-established eligibility criteria and an ability and willingness to live semi-independently, and residents must abide by the terms and conditions of their lease, as with any other apartment complex. From the outside, the building will be indistinguishable from any other apartment complex. But on the inside, residents will be able to get counseling and supportive service that will help them stay housed — for good.

Residents’ transportation needs will be served by CARTA’s on-demand services to allow them to access groceries, employment, healthcare and other needs, and the supportive service providers will assist residents in accessing those and other services.

Because every person faces different circumstances, some residents will move onto other forms of housing once they have secured gainful employment and their lives are stabilized, while others will continue to live in permanent supportive housing for years to come.

In response to feedback on the project from the local community, the Kelly Administration also created a “contract with the community” that includes a list of outcomes the administration is committed to pursuing to ensure that residents’ concerns are addressed. The administration took this additional step because while the bona fides of the permanent supportive housing model are well-established across the country and across Chattanooga, this would be the largest supportive housing complex yet built in Chattanooga.

“My administration is committed to getting this right, and we look forward to continuing to engage the entire community as work on the project progresses,” continued Kelly.

The administration will continue to refine its plans through two community roundtable sessions held at Shepherd Community Center. The first roundtable discussion will be held on Nov. 30 at 2 p.m., with the second to follow on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. Residents who are interested in attending should register at:

Contract with the Community: