City, County Reach Deal With Lookouts To Cover Increased Construction Costs Of New Ballpark

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, along with City Council Chairwoman Raquetta Dotley and Hamilton County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole, have secured a final deal for the residents of Hamilton County and Chattanooga regarding the mixed-use stadium in the South Broad District.

The final deal for the $120 million project calls for the Chattanooga Lookouts to cover all costs above $112 million.

Despite this concession, the Lookouts will still sign a 30-year lease payment of $1 million per year (the highest in Minor League Baseball history).

Of the $112 million maximum cost to the City-County Sports Authority: