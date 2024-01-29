City, County Reach Deal With Lookouts To Cover Increased Construction Costs Of New Ballpark

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, along with City Council Chairwoman Raquetta Dotley and Hamilton County Commission Chairman Jeff Eversole, have secured a final deal for the residents of Hamilton County and Chattanooga regarding the mixed-use stadium in the South Broad District.

The final deal for the $120 million project calls for the Chattanooga Lookouts to cover all costs above $112 million. 

Despite this concession, the Lookouts will still sign a 30-year lease payment of $1 million per year (the highest in Minor League Baseball history).

Of the $112 million maximum cost to the City-County Sports Authority:

  • $80 million will be financed by the Sports Authority bonds already approved in 2022 
  • $32 million will be loaned to the Sports Authority by Perimeter Properties (landowners) and the Lookouts (and will be subordinate to the $80 million of public financing)
  • $3 million in cash will be contributed to construction by the Lookouts.
  • Any additional stadium costs above $112 million will be the responsibility of Perimeter Properties and the Lookouts.

Comments (1)

Comment Feed

Reached a deal

You have added 37.mil to the responsibility of tax payer without asking the tax payer

Tom 3 hours ago

