City Launches Home Assistance Repair Program With $500,000 In Federal Funds

The City of Chattanooga is enhancing its ability to help residents make critical home repairs with the relaunch and expansion of an initiative that had paused during the pandemic.

The Home Assistance Repair Program (HARP), part of Mayor Tim Kelly’s One Chattanooga Relief and Recovery Plan, will provide financial assistance to residents and will be administered by the city’s Neighborhood Services Division. Plans are in place for HARP to assist 90 or more low-to-moderate income families with essential home repairs over the course of two years.

“Every Chattanoogan should have a safe and stable place to call home, and this is one more tool in our toolkit to help make that possible,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Eviction prevention is a critical variable in the affordable housing equation, and finding ways to apply focused leverage to make that one degree of change is often the difference between homelessness and stability – and that’s what this program is about.”

The City is accepting applications beginning today. Residents interested in the program can obtain an application here.

“The program’s design and goal is to improve housing conditions for owner-occupied residents of Chattanooga in efforts to reduce existing and potential code violations that could lead to possible condemnation and/or displacement,” said Andreana Moore, Neighborhood Relations Specialist. “Many of Chattaooga’s homeowners do not have the means to address the various repairs their homes may need, which is why the program is so important. It provides that little helping hand during their time of need and allows individuals or families to age in peace and keep their homes for generations to come.”

The City managed a similar program for more than 14 years before stopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, more than 750 Chattanooga city residents received assistance to remain housed in safe and decent living conditions. All recipients were low-to-moderate-income individuals and families.

With a name change and a $425,000 increase in funding through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, HARP will provide improved purchasing power for each project, giving more opportunities to complete moderate home repairs, such as interior and exterior painting, porch and step repairs, siding and deck repairs, and other similar projects. The City of Chattanooga will continue to partner with nonprofits with new funding and for-profit entities in carrying out activities under this program.

To be eligible for HARP, applicants must reside within the Chattanooga city limits and be the primary homeowner with a low to moderate income. Learn more about eligibility here.

Applicants can submit their completed applications by mail or in person. Applications will be accepted on a first-come-first-serve basis. Apply here.

Additionally, the Neighborhood Services team will be stationed at designated community centers at the following dates and times to help interested residents apply for the program:

HARP Application Pick-Up Events:

Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 11 AM - 2 PM

South Chattanooga Community Center

1151 W 40th St, Chattanooga, TN 37409

Monday, May 29, 2023, 12 NOON - 3 PM

Chris L. Ramsey Sr. Community Center

1010 N Moore Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Thursday, June 1, 2023, 2 PM - 5 PM

Avondale Community Center

1305 Dodson Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37406

About Neighborhood Services

The Division of Neighborhood Services is dedicated to maintaining Chattanooga's neighborhoods by fostering community partnerships, cultivating neighborhood-based leadership, and engaging with neighbors to identify solutions in order to maintain living environments that enhance the quality of life for all residents.