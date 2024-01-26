City Of Chattanooga To Offer Resource Fair For Homeowners Looking To Sustain Property

The City of Chattanooga is excited to host current homeowners for its Housing Sustainability Fair, an opportunity for homeowners to learn about resources related to home improvements, utility relief, credit counseling, and estate planning.

The resource fair features various public and private partners, including financial institutions, home repair partners, housing counselors, realtors, and utility and tax relief program providers. The fair will coincide with a panel session moderated by Chief Housing Officer Nicole Heyman’s team, featuring our nonprofit and private partners.

Speakers will address issues that affect access to affordable housing including financial wellbeing, home maintenance, and deciding whether it’s a good time to sell your home, among other topics.

Speakers include members of the City of Chattanooga Economic Development/Housing staff, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, the Chattanooga Treasury Department, and the Hamilton County Assessor’s Office

The Housing Sustainability Fair will be held Saturday, January 27, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET at the Downtown Public Library (1001 Broad Street).