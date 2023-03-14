Commemorative Women’s Suffrage March Hosted In Downtown On Friday, March 31

While organizers of the 110th Anniversary of the Women’s Suffrage March were forced to reschedule the march earlier this month due to inclement weather, they decided the best day to celebrate the achievements and legacies of the brave women who fought for women’s suffrage should be on the last day of Women’s History Month.

On Friday, March 31 at 12 pm, women and girls of all ages and ethnicities are invited to meet on the lawn of the Hamilton County Court House located at 625 E. Georgia Avenue and begin the ¼ mile procession down Georgia Avenue towards Miller Park. A formal 30-minute program will be hosted at Miller Park beginning at 12:30 pm.

The 110th Anniversary Women’s Suffrage Reenactment March is organized by Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in partnership with the League of Women Voters of Chattanooga and City of Chattanooga.

On March 3, 1913, more than 5,000 women from across the country gathered in Washington, DC to demand the right to vote.

“We are hosting the Women’s Suffrage Reenactment March to celebrate the hard won achievements of the courageous leaders who played a vital role in ensuring that all women earned the right to vote—because of them, we can,” said Amy R. Davis, President of the Chattanooga Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “We are encouraging women and girls from all ages and ethnicities to take an hour out of their afternoon to observe this momentous milestone by marching with us.”

