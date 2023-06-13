GAS To Host Public Scoping Meeting For New Federal Courthouse In Chattanooga

The U.S. General Services Administration will host a public scoping meeting in support of the National Environmental Policy Act analysis for the proposed siting and construction of a new Federal Courthouse in Chattanooga.

“As we move forward with this project, GSA welcomes input from the community,” said Regional Administrator Jason Shelton. “We will continue our partnership with the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, and the City of Chattanooga. We look forward to delivering a successful project for the Court, the American people and the City of Chattanooga.”

The public is encouraged to attend and participate in the scoping meeting:

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Mac Avenue Event Space

1304 McCallie Avenue, Suite A

Chattanooga, TN 37404

During this meeting, the public will have an opportunity to hear about the project and learn how they can provide input on the sites under consideration and potential environmental impacts of the proposed new Federal Courthouse under NEPA.

The meeting will be open house style, with participant sign-in beginning at 5:30 p.m. A brief presentation is scheduled for 6-6:30 p.m.

Members of the public are also encouraged to provide written comments on any issues in addition to, or in lieu of, providing comments at the public meeting.

All comments must be submitted by July 1, 2023.

Written comments may be submitted using one of the following methods:

In-Person: Submit written comments at the public scoping meeting via comment forms that will be provided at the meeting.

Email: Send an email to ashish.desai@gsa.gov and reference “Chattanooga Courthouse EA” in the subject line.

and reference “Chattanooga Courthouse EA” in the subject line. Mail: Send direct written comments to the following address: General Services Administration, Attention: Mr. Ashish Desai, GSA Region 4 Facilities Management Division, Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Building, 77 Forsyth Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30303

The new Courthouse will provide seven (7) courtrooms, nine (9) judge chambers and offices for court-related agencies along with 39 inside, secured parking spaces. The facility will also provide space for the District Clerk, U.S. Probation Office, Bankruptcy Clerk, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Public Defender and GSA itself. The project will meet the 10-year space needs of the courts and court-related agencies and the site will accommodate expansion to meet the anticipated 30-year needs of the courts.

GSA is preparing an Environmental Assessment for the acquisition of a site and construction of a new federal courthouse that will evaluate a range of alternatives for this Courthouse including:

Construction of the Courthouse at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) Site – A portion of (specific size and location to be determined) the property bounded by W. 11th St. on the north, Market St. on the east, W. 12Th St. on the south, and Chestnut St. on the west;

Construction of the Courthouse at the Stadium Site – A portion of (specific size and location to be determined) 201, 203, 205, and 301 Power Alley; and

Construction of the Courthouse at the 8th Street Site – The property bounded by Lindsay St. on the west, E. 8th St. on the north, Houston St. on the east, and extending south to (and including) 814 Lindsay St.;

Taking no action.

Further information about the project can be viewed at: http://gsa.gov/chattanoogacourthouse.