Mayor Kelly Proposes No Tax Increase Budget To Advance One Chattanooga Priorities

Mayor Tim Kelly released his proposed fiscal year 2024 budget on Tuesday, keeping his promise to advance One Chattanooga priorities and invest in areas that are most important to Chattanoogans – such as affordable housing, infrastructure and public safety – with no tax increase.

More than $30 million is allocated for roads and bridges, including $18 million reserved for the future renovation of Walnut Street Bridge, and an additional $3 million is set aside for the creation and revitalization of new parks and green spaces. Another $3 million is reserved for affordable housing and homelessness prevention, which will build on the record-breaking 40 percent reduction in unsheltered homelessness in 2022.

The proposed budget also reinforces Kelly’s commitment to reform local government, with a new cost savings incentive program, funds to improve city service delivery, and a historic investment in a new step pay plan for non-sworn employees, to help attract and retain quality talent among the city’s frontline workforce.

"Last year’s budget set a bold and actionable plan for One Chattanooga, and we made significant progress to show for it – from reducing homelessness to addressing violent crime,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “This year, we’re doubling down on that work, with no tax increase and a sharpened focus on efficient and effective governance — so that every taxpayer dollar gets put to work serving residents, lifting up our neighborhoods, and driving forward the One Chattanooga vision.”

The proposed budget – which covers July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024 – is available for the public to view here. Members of the public are invited to attend informational sessions on the budget at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays in the City Council conference room through May 23, and a public hearing will be held on June 6 at 6 p.m. City Council will vote on the budget on first reading on June 13, with a final vote scheduled for June 20.

“This budget year called for us to focus funding and streamline departments, projects, and processes, to ensure our taxpayer dollars are used where they will best meet the needs of all Chattanoogans,” said Chief Operating Officer Ryan Ewalt. “We listened to the community and to our team members when making those decisions, to ensure that the budget we put forth is responsive, fiscally sound, and advances us toward One Chattanooga.

Roads, Parks, and other Critical Infrastructure Investments

Kelly’s budget includes a $187 million investment into infrastructure — including roads, sidewalks, bridges, traffic signal synchronization, sewer, and stormwater projects — representing an increase of $57 million from the current budget. Ten million dollars will go toward repaving roads, in continued fulfillment of Kelly’s commitment to invest $40 million into road repair over four years. The proposed budget also sets aside $18 million for the future renovation of Walnut Street Bridge, $13.3 million of which is coming from federal funding sources.

The city will also continue to invest heavily in preserving and enhancing its green spaces, with $1.3 million for a new park on Provence Street in Brainerd and $200,000 toward a new pilot program with Hamilton County Schools and Trust for Public Land, which will revitalize local schoolyards into accessible community parks that all residents can enjoy outside of school hours. Another $1 million will go toward the revitalization of the Chattanooga Skate Park, and $400,000 is set aside for long overdue maintenance projects in neighborhood parks.

Public Safety

Nearly half of the city’s proposed operating budget will continue to flow into public safety, with the Police Department and Fire Department making up 45 percent of general fund expenditures.

This year’s budget will continue to fund efforts to unify and strengthen community partnerships for violence prevention and interruption, with a focus on youth. It also continues funding for the Chattanooga Police Department’s Crisis Response Unit and Victims Advocate Center.