New Library Exhibit Showcases The History Of Presidential Campaigns

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to host Path to the Presidency, a new exhibit showcasing over 100 years of presidential campaign memorabilia.

Opening June 3, the exhibit is presented by Robert L. Golden Institute of Art & History and hosted by CPL’s Local History and Genealogy Department.

The public is invited to attend an opening reception on Friday, June 7, 2024, from 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm in the Downtown Library’s 1st Floor Auditorium. The event will feature a talk by exhibit curator Matt Adams, President and Chairman of Robert L. Golden Institute.

The exhibit will also be available to view on the 3rd Floor during this time.

Visitors of Path to the Presidency will experience a journey through the American presidency. This exhibit guides visitors through every pivotal moment on the campaign trail: from the announcement speech through the campaign process, then on to nominating conventions, election day, and finally inauguration day.

Each step of the process is illustrated through original artifacts from the collections of both the Robert L. Golden Institute and CPL.

“Path to the Presidency really brings the democratic process to life,” said Jessica Sedgwick, Head Librarian of Local History and Genealogy. “We have several interactive stations where you can make your own campaign button, cast a symbolic ballot, and even strike a pose behind the presidential podium on inauguration day. It’s such a great opportunity to host this exhibit, especially during an election year.”

This special exhibit will be on display from June 3 - August 2, 2024 and can be viewed Monday through Saturday, during CPL’s normal business hours. Everyone of every age is invited to explore and experience this critical component of American democracy.

For more information about the exhibit and other CPL events and programs, please visit chattlibrary.org.