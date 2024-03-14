Our Voices Launches To Address Low Youth Voter Turnout In Chattanooga

Tennessee has the lowest young voter turnout in the country, and a new social media series, Our Voices | Chattanooga, aims to increase civic engagement and understanding among young people.

Created through a partnership between The Enterprise Center’s Chattamatters program, WTCI PBS, WUTC and La Paz Chattanooga, Our Voices provides nonpartisan, bilingual civics lessons made for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube.

Topics address everything from foundational knowledge (“What is democracy?”) to usable information (“How do I register to vote?”).

“Informing younger citizens of the importance of civic responsibilities and providing it on the platforms they use is critical. Our Voices is a partnership that explores and presents topics in a creative and nonpartisan style that educates, informs, entertains, and enlightens the viewer,” said Bob Culkeen, WTCI President/CEO.

Just 12.7% of Tennessee’s eligible young people (aged 18-29) voted in 2022, the lowest rate in the country, according to data from CIRCLE, Tufts University’s civic engagement center. Studies show increased civics education at a young age correlates to increased engagement later in life, something Our Voices hopes will happen across the region.

“When people have a deeper understanding of the real-life benefits of voting, they will be more likely to take part in the democratic process," said La Paz Chattanooga President and CEO, Stacy Johnson. "The Our Voices project provides high-quality, engaging information necessary in boosting civic engagement.”

Hamilton County Schools outperforms every other district in the state with its participation in the State of Tennessee’s Governor’s Civics Seal program. Our Voices is working with the district to provide materials that complement existing civic education.

“Initiatives like Our Voices alongside the TN Governor's Civic Seal, the existing state and HCS civics curriculum, and the HCS Portrait of a Graduate, pave the way for a more informed and engaged citizenry,” said Bruce Stubblefield, the 9-12 Social Studies Content Lead at Hamilton County Schools.

Our Voices videos are released weekly across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

To learn more about the Our Voices project, visit www.ourvoicescha.org. To explore more about Chattamatters’ or subscribe to the weekly newsletter, visit www.chattamatters.com.