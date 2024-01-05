Plan Chattanooga Invites Community To Online Public Meetings For City's Future

Plan Chattanooga will host two online public meetings next week to solicit further public input on the future of Chattanooga’s neighborhoods.

The online sessions are intended to build on the in-person community input meetings held in November, with the goal of giving more residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on Chattanooga's future zoning and public improvements.

Plan Chattanooga kicked off in 2023 to gather ideas and input on aspects of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency’s next strategic plan, such as housing, parks, and transportation. The ambitious effort requires input from the public as we develop specific actions for all areas of the city.

To register, use the Zoom Meeting Registration links provided below.

Extended Survey Deadline:

The deadline for the Plan Chattanooga online survey has also been extended to capture more community feedback. For more details and to take the survey, visit PlanChattanooga.org.