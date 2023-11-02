Residential Leaf Collection In Chattanooga Starts On Monday November 6

Leaf season is upon us, and the Chattanooga Department of Public Works will begin its loose leaf collection program on Monday, November 6.

The city is divided into four leaf collection service areas, and residents in these areas will be serviced on a rolling basis through March 29, 2024.

This service is performed by vacuum trucks that only collect loose leaves. Residents who want to have their loose leaves picked up should follow these simple DOs and DON’Ts:

DO:

Keep loose leaves separate from bagged leaves, bagged yard waste, brush, or bulk items.

Place loose leaf piles as close to the curb edge as possible.

DON’T:

Place loose leaf piles in the street or in a ditch.

Place leaves over storm drains, catch basins, or curb inlets – this can lead to flooding.

Residents can see which service area they’re in by entering their address online at chattanooga.gov/public-works/city-wide-services/leaf-collection. Additionally, neighborhood signs will be posted at major intersections throughout the service area the week of collection. Residents may contact CHATT311 with any additional questions.

Loose Leaves Area Collection schedules are subject to change, due to leaf volume, weather conditions, mechanical issues, or other operational challenges.