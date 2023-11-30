Baylor Red Raiders And McCallie Blue Tornado Clash In Historic BlueCross Bowl Showdown

In a clash of titans set to make history, the Baylor Red Raiders and McCallie Blue Tornado are gearing up for a battle of epic proportions in the BlueCross Bowl State Championship Game for Division II AAA.

The stage is set at the iconic Finley Stadium in downtown Chattanooga on Thursday night, with kick-off scheduled for 7 o'clock.

This encounter marks the first time these historic rivals will face each other in a BlueCross Bowl State Title game, adding an extra layer of intensity to an already fierce rivalry between both schools and within the city.

The rivalry between Baylor and McCallie has deep roots, with three previous postseason matchups etched in the history books. The most recent meeting in the 2010 quarterfinals saw Baylor emerging victorious, sweeping the season series on its way to a state runner-up finish. Previous encounters include 1997 where Baylor was also victorious along with 1974 where McCallie took care of business.

Adding to the excitement are two standout players, each named as Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semi-finalists. On the McCallie side, linebacker Carson Gentle, committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, brings his tenacity and athleticism to the forefront. Baylor's WR Amari Jefferson, set to play under the legendary Nick Saban at Alabama, promises to be a game-changer for the Red Raiders and current head coach Erik Kimrey called him one of the smartest players he's ever coached.

The talent on display goes beyond Gentle and Jefferson, with over 10 players from both teams holding commitments or scholarship offers from Power Five college programs. Baylor showcases quarterback Whit Muschamp, committed to Vanderbilt, and tight end Max LeBlanc, a future Ohio State Buckeye. McCallie responds with quarterback Jay St. Hilaire, bound for Vanderbilt, and defensive back Marcellus Barnes, committed to Virginia Tech.

As the teams prepare to square off, attention must also be given to the dynamic running games for both sides. Baylor's Shekai Mills-Knight, a formidable 6-foot, 210-pound force, and McCallie's Ja'Von McMahan, a compact yet explosive 5-10, 195-pound back, both boast an impressive average of 6.5 yards per carry. Their ability to break through defenses could be a deciding factor in this championship clash.

The regular season meeting between these two powerhouses on Sept. 29th at McCallie ended with a narrow 34-31 victory for the Blue Tornado, featuring five lead changes. Baylor's head coach, Erik Kimrey this week, emphasized the importance of turnovers and limiting mistakes in this championship showdown.

With both teams hungry for victory and a coveted BlueCross Bowl State Title, the stage is set for a historic night of football at Finley Stadium. As the clock ticks down to kick-off, fans eagerly await a game that promises to be etched in the annals of Tennessee high school football history.