Bradley Central Football Star, Marcus Goree Jr., Commits To Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers football team picked up their fourth 2024 commit over the weekend and the second from the Tennessee Valley area.

First, it was McCallie DL Carson Gentle and now it's Bradley Central athlete, Marcus Goree Jr.

Goree Jr. is a three-star recruit with big-time potential to be an impact player in the Volunteers secondary. He's 6-1 177lbs but has a great deal of speed as he ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at a junior day camp at Tennessee in 2022.

He chose the Vols over coach Prime and Colorado which admittedly must have been a difficult decision given the fact that he's a secondary player and he would have had the chance to be coached by one of the greatest corner backs to ever play football. Goree said, it was an difficult decision but one thing made it a lot easier, family. He wanted the chance to play close to home where his family and friends could come watch him play.

Another aspect of Tennessee that stood out to Marcus was the aspect of family, feeling valued as a person, and ultimately wanted as a player.

"Coach Heupel and coach Martinez were both pursuing me from the start since I got offered."

The relationship between Goree and Heupel also seems to be strengthen through some potential friendly competition with a game of basketball.

"I ain't never seen him play but I heard he could shoot... If he can shoot, I'll just play up on him, I don't think he can blow by me."

Let the fun-loving trash talk begin on Rocky Top.

Click here to listen to the entire conversation with Marcus Goree Jr. and Bradley Central head football coach, Damon Floyd.