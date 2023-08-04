Brainerd High Football Coach Resigns Due To Health Reasons; Former NFL Player Takes Over

In a swift turn of events, Brainerd High School's football team faces a significant change as their beloved head coach, Martels Carter, steps down from his position due to health reasons.

Three weeks ago, Carter suffered a stroke, prompting him to prioritize his well-being and make lifestyle changes for the sake of his family.

As the Brainerd Panthers prepare for the upcoming season, they will now be under the guidance of Sammy Seamster, a former NFL player with deep roots in local football.

Martels Carter's decision to resign as the head coach has come as a shock to the Brainerd High School community, as he was entering only his second season as the head coach, last season the Panthers were 5-6.

Carter's focus on family and self-improvement during this challenging time is a testament to his character and dedication to those he cares for. The entire Brainerd community wishes him a swift and complete recovery as he embarks on this journey of healing and personal growth.

Stepping into the role of head coach is Sammy Seamster, a familiar face within the Brainerd Panthers football program. Seamster's expertise in coaching defensive backs proved invaluable during the previous season, and now he has the opportunity to lead the team to new heights.

His impressive background in football, having played his high school football at Ooltewah High School for the Owls, and later enjoying a five-year NFL career as a defensive back for various teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Miami Dolphins, will undoubtedly bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team.

While the Brainerd Panthers have reason to be optimistic about Seamster's leadership, they are not without challenges. The team will see the return of 16 players from the previous season, which offers a strong foundation for success. However, they also recently experienced a significant loss, with Martels Carter Jr., a standout four-star athlete, transferring to Kentucky's Paducah Tilghman. Carter Jr.'s departure leaves a void in the team's lineup and will undoubtedly be felt during the upcoming season.

Nonetheless, the Brainerd Panthers, led by Sammy Seamster, are determined to build on their successes and rise to meet new challenges. With Seamster's guidance and the collective effort of the players, the team aims to maintain its competitive edge and continue making their school and community proud.

As the new season approaches, the Brainerd High School football team faces a blend of emotions. They celebrate the achievements of their departing head coach, Martels Carter, while embracing the promise of new leadership with Sammy Seamster at the helm. Amidst these changes, the Panthers remain steadfast in their commitment to the sport they love, their teammates, and the journey ahead.