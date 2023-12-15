Chattanooga Mocs Men's Basketball Taking Aim At New Opponent This Weekend

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is gearing up for a late-night Saturday showdown against SWAC-member Alabama A&M, and the stage is set inside the newly constructed Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

With tip-off scheduled for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, the Mocs are ready to hit the road and face a new opponent, adding an exciting chapter to the program's history.

Chattanooga (6-3) is coming off an impressive 112-51 victory over NAIA-member Tennessee Wesleyan, a game that showcased the team's offensive prowess. In that matchup, six different Mocs reached double figures, marking the program's highest point total since 2016 when they scored 125 against The Citadel. Riding high on this momentum, Chattanooga looks to extend its success going against Alabama A&M this weekend.

The Bulldogs (1-9) enter the contest on a four-game skid, facing tough opponents from major conferences, including the SEC's Vanderbilt and ACC's Georgia Tech. Additionally, they suffered setbacks against SoCon-foe Samford and traditional mid-major powerhouse UAB. Despite their challenging schedule, Alabama A&M remains a formidable opponent, being picked seventh in the SWAC preseason poll and securing one first-place vote. It's pretty clear the expectations for this team were all over the map.

Leading the charge for the Bulldogs is senior guard/forward Dailin Smith, who averages 14.5 points per game and ranks 12th in the SWAC in scoring. To counter this threat, the Chattanooga Mocs boast an impressive lineup, with Honor Huff emerging as a key player in his first season with UTC. Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging nearly 17 points per game, showcasing a knack for three-pointers that keeps defenders on high alert as he has yet to meet a three-point shot he doesn't like.

Adding an international flavor to the team is Jan Zidek, a big man in his first year with Chattanooga. Zidek has been a consistent contributor, averaging just over 14 points per game while boasting an impressive 52% shooting accuracy from the field. The team's most reliable performer, however, has been Sam Alexis, who is experiencing no sophomore slump. Alexis had produced a double-double so far this season, contributing over 12 points and 10 rebounds per game, along with more than two blocks per contest.

As the Chattanooga Mocs take to the road for this non-conference clash, they bring a potent mix of talent, experience, and international flair. With eyes on key players like Huff, Zidek, and Alexis, the Mocs aim to secure another victory and continue building on their successful season. Basketball enthusiasts can catch the action on Bulldogs All-Access, where the Mocs aim to make some new history against Alabama A&M in the newly constructed Events Center.