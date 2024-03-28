Chattanooga State Takes A Quantum Leap With Expert Insights Into The Future Of Computing

Chattanooga State Community College will take a deep dive into the world of quantum computing alongside physics and computer science expert Dr. Shohini Ghose.

On April 3, Dr. Ghose will join ChattState students, faculty, and members of the Chattanooga community virtually to discuss the emerging field of quantum computing. The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and pastries followed by Dr. Ghose’s presentation at 10 a.m. The lecture is titled “Preparing for Quantum 2.0.”

The reception and lecture will be held in BRANCH 30 on the ChattState main campus. A live stream of the lecture will also be accessible on YouTube.

Dr. Ghose is a professor of Physics and Computer Science at Wilfrid Laurier University. Her areas of expertise include quantum computing, quantum communication, and classical and quantum chaos.

The event is hosted by ChattState’s Honors Program, said organizer Dr. Angie Wood, professor of social and behavioral sciences and director of ChattState Honors.

Dr. Wood said she challenged honors students last year to research the field of quantum computing and find an expert to speak on campus. They ultimately chose to invite Dr. Ghose after viewing her TED Talk titled “A Beginner’s Guide to Quantum Computing.”

Dr. Wood said offering educational opportunities outside of the classroom is one way ChattState gives students opportunities to further their futures and broaden their horizons.

“College is about more than just going to class. It's also about networking and the contacts that you gain outside of the classroom,” she said. "You never know when you will walk into an event like this and realize it’s what you’re passionate about.”

The event is presented alongside the Chattanooga Quantum Collaborative, a local organization that aims to use quantum technology to improve the local workforce, economy, and infrastructure.

The organization is supported by several founding members: EPB, the City of Chattanoga, TVA, UTC, Oak Ridge National Lab, Hamilton County, ChattState, Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Company Lab, Hamilton County Schools, and Qubitekk.