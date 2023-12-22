Curtis Blair: Architect of Excellence In Soccer At Baylor School

In the realm of high school soccer, few coaches can boast a track record as impressive as Curtis Blair, the Director of Soccer at Baylor School.

Blair was recently honored as the United Soccer Coaches National Private Girls' Coach of the Year, a well-deserved accolade following his team's remarkable 16-1-1 overall finish this season, culminating in a resounding 3-0 shutout of Harpeth Hall in the Division II-AA state championship game on Oct. 27 at CHI Memorial Stadium.

Guiding a talented roster of 29 varsity players for the Lady Red Raiders, Blair's coaching prowess was evident as his team scored three goals or more in an impressive 15 matches. Equally noteworthy is their defensive resilience, having allowed more than one goal only once throughout the entire season—a 3-1 loss to Bearden, ranked No. 8 nationally, in a game where neither team found the net in the first half.

Blair's coaching legacy extends beyond this recent achievement. With five state championships under his belt, three on the boys' side and now two with the girls, he has firmly established Baylor as a powerhouse in high school soccer. Over his decade-long tenure with the Lady Red Raiders, Blair's teams have amassed an outstanding 116-53-28 overall record, securing state titles in 2017 and 2023.

In the past seven seasons, Baylor's girls have consistently displayed dominance on the field, winning at least 14 games in five of them. The cumulative record during this period is an impressive 95 wins compared to 28 losses and 15 ties. The secret to this sustained success, according to Blair, lies in two key elements: building strong relationships among the players/coaches and fostering an environment of intense competition during training sessions.

Blair, in a recent interview on Inside High School Sports, emphasized the significance of these factors in the team's success. For him, having talented and coachable players is crucial both on and off the field, as well as in the classroom. To instill a winning culture, Blair places great emphasis on building relationships among players, fostering a sense of unity that goes beyond the soccer pitch.

Notably, the girls' team's success isn't just about what happens during the season. Blair revealed that, before the season kicks off, the team embarks on a team camping trip where players willingly relinquish their phones, dedicating time to getting to know each other on a personal level. This intentional bonding contributes to a foundation of trust that translates into solidarity on the field.

As Baylor School looks to the future, it is evident that under Curtis Blair's adept leadership, the Red Raiders' soccer program is poised for continued success. His commitment to fostering talent, building relationships, and creating a winning culture has not only yielded championships but has also left an indelible mark on the soccer legacy of Baylor School.