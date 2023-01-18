Deaf-Taught American Sign Language Classes Starting This Sunday, Spots Open

Southeast Tennessee residents can still sign up for American Sign Language courses, which start this Saturday, January 21.

Chattanooga organization Soft Animal, which launched out of The Company Lab’s 2021 "Will This Float" competition, is offering Deaf-taught ASL 101 and 102.

The course is virtual so, really, anyone anywhere can sign up.

Each course includes:

a weekly 1-hour class on Saturday mornings

supplemental material, like vocab words and other homework, sent after class

recordings of each class (sent out afterwards for additional practice or for anyone who misses a class)

the chance to meet up at least once in person to practice ASL

The 10-week course costs $100. Soft Animal aims to make all events and courses accessible, and will work with participants on an individual basis for alternative payment plans, if needed. Email heysoftanimal@gmail.com or text 423-304-9693.

“You really get what you put into the class — if you attend class and practice a little weekly, you’ll come out of ASL 101 with the ability to communicate the basics,” Soft Animal co-founder Chloé Morrison said. “The 102 course allows people to get to the next level, because you’re forced to figure it out instead of falling back on voice interpreting.”

Additional details are available via Eventbrite.