First Ever ChattState Give Day On April 24th Will Help Students With Financial Needs

The Chattanooga State Foundation is proud to announce its first-ever ChattState Give Day, which will take place on Wednesday, April 24th.

Thanks to the generosity of Unum Group, this special day will provide a unique opportunity for donors to triple their impact through a 2:1 match from Unum Group. Funds raised will directly support student success by removing financial barriers.

This means for every dollar donated by alumni, parents, friends, and other corporations and organizations, Unum Group will donate two dollars, effectively tripling every donation made to this important effort. They will match any size donation up to $5,000 per gift and have committed to an overall corporate donation of up to $30,000 in order to maximize the opportunity for the community to help students succeed.

“All of us at Unum Group would like to encourage the community and beyond to participate in ChattState Give Day and join in the collective effort to empower students and strengthen our community,” said Cary Olson Cartwright, AVP, Corp Social Responsibility, Unum Group. “Whether it's a small contribution or a larger donation, every gift makes a difference and helps pave the way for student success.”

Specifically, dollars raised will benefit the Tiger Cupboard, the Helping Hands Fund, and the SkillsUSA Fund programs.

The Tiger Cupboard is the college’s food pantry, which ensures access to food for the campus community. Last year, the Tiger Cupboard helped meet the food needs of 255 students.

The Helping Hands Fund provides emergency support to students experiencing a financial crisis. Last year, the Fund responded to just under 100 requests and distributed more than $33,000.

The SkillsUSA Fund ensures that students can showcase their talents by participating in skills-based state and national competitions and no student competitor misses out on representing the school due to financial constraints. Students participating in SkillsUSA competitions earn impactful tools including job opportunities, scholarships, and grants.

"We are excited to launch the first-ever ChattState Give Day this April 24th and invite the entire community to join us to help build a better future where every student thrives. In just 24 hours, we aim to raise $45,000 or more,” said Nancy Patterson, Vice President of College Advancement and Public Relations. “Every gift brings us closer to ensuring that financial obstacles never stand in the way of student success. Thanks to the generous partnership with Unum Group, we can help even more students in need."

ChattState Give Day is April 24. To learn more or make a donation visit: chattanoogastate.edu/donate