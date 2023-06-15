Future Star Of Tomorrow, Lulu White Of Ringgold Middle School

When you think of what an athlete is what comes to your mind? I'd think of someone who plays softball, baseball, soccer, basketball, tennis, etc., right?

Lulu White doesn't fit into that typical mold of "an athlete" but don't get it twisted, she is absolutely an athlete but just of a different kind and she's into many other things that most 12-year-olds aren't into.

As a rising 7th grader at Ringgold Middle School, Lulu White has always been around sports as both of her brothers play are more of your typical athletes, her younger brother Bo stars in baseball and football while her older brother Kyle is a big-time wrestler.

However, Lulu has forged her own path as a competitive cheerleader, and don't tell her that's not a sport... "Oh yeah, I get so mad when people say that." She's done clinics at UTC and she got to go to the World Congress Center for Cure Sports.

In addition to competitive cheerleading, she also runs track and cross country where she's excelled at the long jump and finished top four in every cross country event she competed in. Now, how did she get into running? "I've always been pretty athletic because all of my brothers played sports... So, I've always been pretty naturally fast. When I got to elementary school I got a chance to join the track team and thought it would be pretty fun to continue in middle school."

So, I was curious as to why didn't she get into any of the mainstream sports...

"I actually did play basketball for a little bit, I played it when I was 10 through 11, I think, maybe nine through 11. I was okay, I guess. It just wasn't working out for me. Softball, I've never been good."

Outside of sports, she's a very talented individual as well, she dances, she can sing, and she's even getting into modeling. Talk about a very well-rounded young individual! Lulu White is certainly going to have a very bright future.

